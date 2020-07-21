Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $23.39 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 196,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

