Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

