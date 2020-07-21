Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.45. 1,246,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

