Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,054,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,059,523. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

