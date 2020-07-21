Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 6,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,881. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,522 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 698,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

