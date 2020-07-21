Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 3.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $36,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

BAX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. 1,411,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,688. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

