Belmont Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 280.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises about 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

EFR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,916. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

