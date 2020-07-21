Belmont Capital LLC Invests $439,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $66.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,577.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.61. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

