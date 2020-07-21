Binance Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.32 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $196.32 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113724 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.