Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.46 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00102378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Koineks, Trade Satoshi and Negocie Coins. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $164.45 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00633909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00087978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001138 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, TDAX, Bitfinex, Coinone, Exmo, Kucoin, Ovis, Binance, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Korbit, OKEx, Bitlish, C2CX, Exrates, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Indodax, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Upbit, BitFlip, Koineks, Coinnest, Bitsane, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, CEX.IO, Graviex, Bitinka and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

