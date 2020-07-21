BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.36.

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $579.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,546. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

