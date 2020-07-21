Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13,952.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.