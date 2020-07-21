Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of BA traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.28. 1,268,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

