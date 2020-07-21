Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,434 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,957. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.