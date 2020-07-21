Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.91. 963,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,558,744. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

