Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF comprises 5.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 353.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

