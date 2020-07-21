Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 2,465,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,700,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.