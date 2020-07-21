Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 4,840,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,836,000 after buying an additional 2,800,584 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,469,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,064,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,025. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

