Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 12.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $70,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.00. 413,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.