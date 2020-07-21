Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

