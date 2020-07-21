Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $24.58 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 10.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

