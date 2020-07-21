Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

