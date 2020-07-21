Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $47.70. 4,004,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

