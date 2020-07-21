Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 684,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,149. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

