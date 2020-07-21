Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. 24,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

