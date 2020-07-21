Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 4,850,964 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.