Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 811,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

