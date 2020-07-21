Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.84. 158,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

