Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.73. The stock had a trading volume of 216,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.