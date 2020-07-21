Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

USB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.