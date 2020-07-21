Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 3,007,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

