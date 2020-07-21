Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 412,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

