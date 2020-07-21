Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $124.97. 2,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,047. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

