Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,769,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

