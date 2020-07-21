Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA JKJ traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $155.12. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.24 and a 1-year high of $194.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

