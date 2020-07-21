Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,093,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,624 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 734,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,185. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.