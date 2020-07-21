Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,914. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

