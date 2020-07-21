Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock remained flat at $$116.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 764,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,700. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.