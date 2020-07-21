Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $221.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

