Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,983. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

