Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 983 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 718.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.48. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,575. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.82.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

