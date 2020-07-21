Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 232,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,815. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

