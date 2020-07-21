Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

