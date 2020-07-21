Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000.

JKD traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.43. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.48. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

