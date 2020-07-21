Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,567. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.