Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

GWX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,246. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

