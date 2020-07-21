Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.46. 6,754,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

