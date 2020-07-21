Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.13. 1,432,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.90. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

