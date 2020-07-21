Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.34 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

CDNS traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

