Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.34 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,125. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

